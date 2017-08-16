West Ham Drop Interest in Pricey William Carvalho and Offer €30m for Two Sporting Players

West Ham United have recently dropped their interest in Sporting Lisbon's midfielder William Carvalho with the Portuguese giants holding out for a fee nearer to the region of €40m to part ways with the 25-year-old.





However, according to reports from Sportwitness, the Hammers have turned their to attention to his fellow Portuguese team-mates - sporting captain Adrien Silva and João Palhinha.

Apparently with the Carvalho deal stalling, West Ham are offering €30m for Adrien Silva & João Palhinha instead. CP want €5m more in bonuses — ⚒️ Nibbles ⚒️ (@NibblesWHU) August 16, 2017

Silva, 28, has become an important and central figure at Sporting having made his way up through the youth ranks after arriving from ARC Paco back in 2002.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Joao Moutinho and others moved on to other clubs in Europe to further their careers, Silva remained at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

With over 200 appearances for Leões to his name and with the prospect of playing in the Premier League before him, a move to West Ham could be feasible.

Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias claims that West Ham have made a joint offer of €30m for both Silva and Palhinha.

According to the same paper, a joint €30m bid would give Sporting an opportunity to get 25% of any future Palhinha sale.





It is reported that the Portuguese club have responded with a request for a further €5m from West Ham.

A source from Sporting has allegedly told Jornal de Noticias the reported deal is ‘completely false’, but the newspaper are convinced there may be something on the cards having been informed of the transfer by another source.

West Ham will need to move quickly to cement a deal, with the summer transfer window closing just over two weeks time.