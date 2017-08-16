West Ham's Winston Reid Happy With How the Club's Summer Signings Have Settled in

West Ham defender Winston Reid has expressed his delight at how well the Irons' new summer signings have fitted in to their new surroundings, and believes that their quality will help propel the East London side up the table.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the New Zealand international feels that the Hammers' four summer signings, Joe Hart, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta and Marko Arnautovic, will all play a key role at the London Stadium and believes that the quartet's previous Premier League experience will prove invaluable.



Reid, as well as the four aforementioned new boys, started at Old Trafford as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, although the man who scored the last ever goal at Upton Park trusts that the new boys will deliver once they've gelled.

Reid said: "It does help that the players we have signed have played in the Premier League before.

"I’m sure that, once we get things gelling and have had another week working hard on the training pitch, we’ll be a lot better.

"The new players have fitted in perfectly and they’ll help us move forward."

West Ham in advanced talks to sign William Carvalho. Midfielder not in Sporting Lisbon squad for CL qualifier tomorrow. £30m plus add ons — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 14, 2017

There may yet be more arrivals at the London Stadium, with talk of Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho becoming a Hammer in a club-record deal growing stronger by the day.

Having already spent around £40m on their summer signings, the club may need to sell before confirming any big money arrivals and Robert Snodgrass looks to be the next name out the door following Sofiane Feghouli's move to Galatasaray.

