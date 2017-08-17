AC Milan Boss Calls for Stars to Take Chances Ahead of Europa League Clash With Macedonian Minnows

Vincenzo Montella has called on his AC Milan to be 'clinical' in front of goal ahead of his side's Europa League playoff first leg clash against Shkendija.

The Italian heavyweights take on the Macedonian minnows at San Siro on Thursday evening and plenty of fans and pundits are expecting Milan to walk over their opponents.

However, Montella told the press (via his club's official site) that he needed his players to be more composed and take their chances if they were to stave off a potentially huge upset against Shkendija.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

He admitted: "On Thursday, I expect my team to be more clinical. Our 'old players' are behaving very well, they really made themselves available.

"I have to consider that we have to play four games in ten days and choose who should I start also considering the opponent. Against Shkendija I'll probably start André Silva because he needs to play and to familiarise with San Siro."

I Rossoneri secured a 3-0 aggregate victory over Romanian outfit Craiova in their third round qualifier earlier in the summer but know that they will still be in for a tough encounter against Shkendija.

Key player for #UEL play-off contenders AC Milan? 💪 pic.twitter.com/S4lTP38Uph — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 15, 2017

Montella stated that he expected the visitors to put up a fight against his expensively assembled team, particularly thanks to their better match fitness levels at this early stage of the season.

He continued: "They have played more competitive games than us. They made it through three qualifying rounds and they have beaten the reigning champions in their domestic league. They have a clear style of play in mind and a talented player up front, such as Ibraimi.



BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

"Our opponents are a well-organised team but we only have to focus on our selves and concentrate on our objective. It's all in our hands, it depends on our performance."

Montella went on to add that Milan's next four fixtures - the two-legged encounter with Shkendija, as well as Serie A clashes against Crotone and Cagliari - would define how well his club would do this term.

He said: "The next four games are very important for us. The Europa League group stages are at stake and then the Serie A is starting. I expect the team to have improved and I want to see the right attitude. This is already an important phase of the season for us."