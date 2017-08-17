Alan Shearer Weighs in on Liverpool's Wantaway Star Philippe Coutinho Claiming He Should Be Sold

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on the Philippe Coutinho saga by claiming Liverpool 'have got to sell' the wantaway Brazilian maestro, as the 25-year-old continues to push for a move to Barcelona.

After reportedly dropping his transfer request a day before the start of the Reds Premier League campaign, Coutinho has cast a gloomy cloud over Anfield and has the entire world of football debating if the club should sell him, or refuse to entertain any approach.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With Liverpool seemingly remaining firm on their stance that Coutinho is not for sale, Shearer is now the latest pundit to weigh in on the situation and he claims it would be wise to let the 25-year-old leave this summer if he is no longer happy at the club.





Speaking on Match of the Day, via The Sport Review, the former Blackburn striker said: “They’ve got to sell him. He’s made his intentions clear. He doesn’t want to be there. You get your money.”

failing to understand why Liverpool have to sell Coutinho as per Shearer - last time I looked he has signed a 5 yr contract — john connolly (@gabester6401) August 13, 2017

Despite having five-years remaining on his current contract - which possesses no release clause - Coutinho has seemingly attempted to force his way out of Liverpool as Barcelona are thought to be keen on the Brazilian as a replacement for the recently departed Neymar.





With a 'back injury' still preventing him from featuring for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will make a recovery before the club's weekend fixture against Crystal Palace, or their Champions League qualification clash against Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Coutinho signed for the Reds in January 2013 from Inter Milan, where his stature in world football has skyrocketed as he is seen as one of the Premier League's top attackers, after netting 34 goals and providing 29 assists in 138 league appearances.