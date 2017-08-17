Alexis Sanchez's Future Remains in Doubt as Neymar & Dani Alves Speak to Star Regarding PSG Move
Alexis Sanchez's future as an Arsenal player still remains in doubt, as reports emerge of both PSG's Neymar and Dani Alves speaking to the Chilean star in encouraging terms regarding a move to Paris.
According to Don Balon, reported via the Daily Star, the Brazilian duo have attempted to persuade Sanchez to follow their lead and make a mega-money move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsene Wenger has so far been steadfast in his approach of not letting his star-forward depart the Emirates, but is also running the risk of seeing Sanchez leave for nothing next summer - as the 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners.
Despite his firm stance regarding a potential move away from the north London club, the Arsenal boss has made no cast-iron guarantees that Sanchez will still be a Gunners player come the end of the transfer window, and the added words from both Neymar and Alves will only contribute to more speculation.
When asked if he could give a 100 per cent assurance that Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil would still be at the Emirates beyond August 31, Wenger replied: “One hundred per cent never exists in our job.”
Sanchez has been offered £300,000-a-week to sign a new deal but is unwilling to put pen to paper at present.
Arsène Wenger to beIN SPORTS: "[Alexis will be here next season], of course. I am amazed that you [media] are amazed by that." pic.twitter.com/b2D1j0va3A— Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) August 15, 2017
It has been well-reported that the club are struggling to convince him to sign and, yesterday, Wenger said: “We have not progressed on that front.
“I want Sanchez to stay, I want Sanchez to extend his contract. But as well you have to be capable to afford to pay him.”