Andy Carroll Back in Hammers Training But Unlikely to Be Ready to Face Newcastle

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is getting ready to return to first team action following his latest return from injury.

The Daily Mail report that the 28-year old striker is back in training but manager Slaven Bilic is unlikely to risk him for the trip to his former club Newcastle next weekend. Instead, the home fixture against Huddersfield after the international break is likely to see Carroll available for selection.

GRAHAM STUART/GettyImages

Carroll suffered a thigh injury towards the end of last season and hasn't featured for the Hammers since April 15th. He will face more competition in the squad this season after West Ham completed the high-profile signing of the former Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.

Carroll initially joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Liverpool in August 2012 with the deal being made permanent at the end of that season. In total, Carroll has scored 30 goals in 110 games for the Hammers but injuries have blighted his time at the club.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

His best scoring season was nine in 2015-16 including a hat trick against Arsenal as West Ham finished their final season at Upton Park in 7th place. They would have a disappointing first season at the London Stadium, finishing 11th with Carroll on target seven times including a stunning overhead kick against Crystal Palace.

The Hammers endured a nightmare start to the new season losing 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday and due to the recent IAAF World Athletics Championships, they are unable to play at home until 10th September.





That means this weekend's game with Southampton has been switched to St Mary's before a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle.