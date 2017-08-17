Soccer

Busy Brighton Confirm New Contracts for Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert

39 minutes ago

Brighton have officially signed up Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert to new deals at the Amex Stadium.

Duffy and Knockaert have put pen to paper on five-year deals till 2022, while Dunk has signed for a further four years, taking him up until 2021.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A pleased Chris Hughton said via the club's official website: "Lewis, Shane and Anthony were key members of our promotion-winning side last season, and I fully expect them to be important members of the team once again this season.

 

"They're relishing the step up to the new level and they each have the capability to perform and excel in the Premier League - and they have certainly earned these new deals with their performances on the pitch."

Should longest-serving player Dunk see out his new contract in its entirety, it will mean he chalks up a decade of service for the Seagulls.

Fans will be pleased to learn Duffy has re-signed at the Amex - the centre-back struck up a rock-solid partnership with Dunk in the Championship last season as they claimed automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Reigning Player of the Season Knockaert's new deal will also go down well - the Frenchman is quite the fan favourite and is one of Albion's most creative sparks.

