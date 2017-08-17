Soccer

Chelsea Bad Boy Diego Costa Facing the Threat of Legal Action if He Doesn't Return to Training

30 minutes ago

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa could face legal action from the club if he doesn't return to training as they have requested.

The Spanish striker has been in exile over the summer after manager Antonio Conte allegedly told him via a text message that he wouldn't be a part of his plans for the 2017/18 season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He has been pictured partying and relaxing during his time away from the club, but now the Telegraph say Costa is expected back at Cobham and could be sued by Chelsea if he continues to stay away.

Apparently the club could sue on the grounds of the player 'wiping millions of pounds off of his valuation' by refusing to return to training - the longer he remains in Brazil, the more his value will diminish.

Chelsea are determined they will not sell Costa for a cut-price fee, but could explore the possibility of suing to make up any difference between a sale price and his market value in the eventuality a knock-down deal is struck.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The situation has drawn parallels to the Manchester City-Carlos Tevez situation on 2011 in which the Argentine went on a three-month striker before being reintegrated with the squad.

28-year-old Costa has been in Brazil whilst waiting for the Blues to agree a deal with former club Atletico Madrid for his transfer, but their embargo has complicated matters and there is no indication that the controversy will be resolved any time soon.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters