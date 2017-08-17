Chelsea Bad Boy Diego Costa Facing the Threat of Legal Action if He Doesn't Return to Training

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa could face legal action from the club if he doesn't return to training as they have requested.

The Spanish striker has been in exile over the summer after manager Antonio Conte allegedly told him via a text message that he wouldn't be a part of his plans for the 2017/18 season.

He has been pictured partying and relaxing during his time away from the club, but now the Telegraph say Costa is expected back at Cobham and could be sued by Chelsea if he continues to stay away.

Apparently the club could sue on the grounds of the player 'wiping millions of pounds off of his valuation' by refusing to return to training - the longer he remains in Brazil, the more his value will diminish.

Chelsea are determined they will not sell Costa for a cut-price fee, but could explore the possibility of suing to make up any difference between a sale price and his market value in the eventuality a knock-down deal is struck.

The situation has drawn parallels to the Manchester City-Carlos Tevez situation on 2011 in which the Argentine went on a three-month striker before being reintegrated with the squad.

28-year-old Costa has been in Brazil whilst waiting for the Blues to agree a deal with former club Atletico Madrid for his transfer, but their embargo has complicated matters and there is no indication that the controversy will be resolved any time soon.

