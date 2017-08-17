Chelsea & Man Utd Both Keen on Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ahead of Deadline Day

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on acquiring the services of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer window shuts.

Reports claim there will be a high profile departure at Arsenal before deadline day, and considering the 24-year-old has just one year left on his contract, his future at the club has been a source of speculation in recent weeks.

The Blues have been linked with the 24-year-old, most recently from Sky Sports (via The Sport Review), as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still a target for Chelsea, that’s according to Sky Sources,” reporter Aidan Magee said.

Chelsea are gearing up for their upcoming clash with Spurs, as they hope to rectify the disappointing opening day 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The Blues face competition Jose Mourinho's United, who according to The Sun, are also allegedly keen on 'the Ox', as they chase their fourth major signing of the summer

The supposed target for the Red Devils was previously Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, but following the potential deal for the 28-year-old Croatian having gone awry, the club are monitoring the Gunners player as another possible addition to their squad before the transfer window closes.