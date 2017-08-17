Crystal Palace Reported to Have 'Concrete Interest' in Signing RB Leipzig's Oliver Burke

Crystal Palace are reported to have 'concrete interest' in introducing RB Leipzig forward Oliver Burke to the Premier League this summer after the German club's sports director Ralf Rangnick revealed the Scottish international could be on his way out of the club.

Following their 3-0 defeat last week at the hands of league newcomers, Huddersfield, the Eagles are in need of a pick-me-up and Burke could be just the answer to their early season woes.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

German news outlet Kicker, has revealed that Burke could be on his way out of Leipzig after just one season - making 25 league appearances and scoring just one goal - with a return to England on the cards. The 20-year-old became the most expensive Scotish footballer of all-time when he made the move to the Bundesliga outfit in 2016 for £15m.

Despite having a contract which runs until 2021, the Eagles are understood to have revealed their interest in signing the forward, alongside several English clubs whose names were not revealed by Kicker.

Palace are interested in signing Oliver Burke?



YES! YES! YES! & YES! from me. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 17, 2017

It is reported that although Burke has comparisons to Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Leipzig have seen little improvement in his tactical understanding of the game and work without the ball and as such are open to the 20-year-old leaving the club this summer.

A loan move for the forward is seemingly not an option as Rangnick prefers a sale, however with the German side refusing to record any loss for Burke the Eagles would have to fork out at least £15m for the young forward.

With reports suggesting Wilfried Zaha could be out of action for a month through injury, Burke could be a sensible option to bolster the Eagles attack for not only this season, but for many seasons to come.