FanView: Why Manchester City's Proposed Move to Sign Jonny Evans Makes Absolutely No Sense

It's been a funny old transfer window so far this summer and there's already been a handful of eyebrow-raising moves across Europe.

There was one story that emerged on Wednesday evening though that might just top the lot - Manchester City are supposedly interested in signing Jonny Evans, and have already had a bid of £18m rejected.

The Northern Ireland international has somehow managed to find his way to somewhere near the top of Pep Guardiola's shopping list, but the story has gone down like a lead balloon with the majority of City fans and has been the source for hilarity for opposing fan bases.

Man City Said to Be Closing in on Shock £25m Deal to Sign West Brom Defender Jonny Evans @tomprocterr https://t.co/Ua010aW9kK — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) August 17, 2017

The 29-year-old is by no means a bad defender - in actual fact, he was West Brom's stand out player last season, and has since been rewarded with the captain's armband - but the question has to be asked; with City's financial clout, are there not better options out there to be going for? Even for backup players?

When one considers that one of the world's best centre-halves in Leonardo Bonucci has just joined AC Milan for €42m, there is definitely a sense of missed opportunity.





Some might argue that Juventus would have demanded a higher fee from an English club, but surely they would have done that with potential new title rivals Milan knowing they are backed by Chinese money, having seen what they have done so far this summer.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

City ought to have at least tested the waters and gone for him, and dropped either Nicolas Otamendi or John Stones to the bench.

Now City fans face the prospect of their club signing Evans who is, of course, formerly of cross-city rivals Manchester United, which was his last experience playing at a big club.

During his time there, he obviously had the odd game where he performed well but on the whole, one never got the feeling that he was good enough for a top four club and he was never ever going to dislodge Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidic - he is, essentially, a Red Devils reject.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Imagine he did sign and made a mediocre start to his City career - there is no way fans would support a former foe through hard times - the likelihood would be that he would be booed out of the club - why even risk such a signing?

Evans looks to have found his level at West Brom and admittedly looked fairly solid for the Baggies as part of a back four last season, but there are surely questions marks over his familiarity of playing with two other centre-backs.

It seems that Guardiola is set on playing a three-at-the-back formation with two wing-backs, but Evans has reached the age of 29 and never before dabbled in such a system.

Chelsea want Danny Drinkwater and Man City was Jonny Evans. What kind of crazy bat shit parallel universe are we living in... — Stef Maynard (@StefM78) August 16, 2017

Assuming he would come in as a back-up centre-half, there would be a potential issue in that he would not get the required game time to transition into an alien formation, instead making the odd appearance here and there in the cup competitions, which could make him a liability.

Perhaps City should be going for someone like Benedikt Howedes who is supposedly open to a Premier League move and is available for around £18m.

Also 29, Howedes is experienced, versatile and a leader of men, and would arguably bring more to the squad both on the pitch and in the dressing room than then inevitably over-priced Evans.