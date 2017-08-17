Soccer

Fulham Announce Signing of Braga Captain Rui Fonte on 3-Year Deal

41 minutes ago

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Rui Fonte from Braga on a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

The 27-year-old striker spent a single season with the Portuguese side, having signed from Benfica last year after playing embarking on three campaigns with the Encarnados. 

A statement on Fulham''s official website reads: "The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Sporting Clube de Braga captain Rui Fonte for an undisclosed fee.

"The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months."

The former Braga captain has since expressed joy over the latest development in his career.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am very happy and very excited to sign for Fulham, this is an amazing challenge. Fulham is a massive club and I’m looking forward to it.


"I wanted to say a big thank you to Braga who took me in as family and I’m thankful to all the staff and fans for their support during my time there."

