Guillem Balague Provides Philippe Coutinho Update Following Barcelona Saying Deal Is 'Close'

Sky Sports reporter Guillem Balague has featured heavily in Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho saga by posting almost routine like updates on the Brazilian's progress, or lack thereof, in his quest for a move to Barcelona.

With Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura claiming a deal was 'close' to being completed for Coutinho following the club's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, Balague was once again on hand to debunk the statement as he remains of the belief that the 25-year-old is likely to remain at Anfield this summer.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

With almost daily reports which seem to constantly contradict one another it is hard to know what to believe the future holds for Coutinho.

Segura claimed on Catalan television station TV3, via Sport, on Wednesday night that: "We are close to Coutinho and Dembele.





"We are discussing their deals but do not know when it will be done.We know we have to strengthen this team and that is what we are doing. We have to help the team."

1. When last night Pep Segura, FCB general manager, was talking about "deal is close" I am pretty sure he meant only Dembele pic.twitter.com/awq9mTBxTX — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

However, Balague has claimed on his Twitter account that he is of the belief that when the Barcelona official claimed a deal was close, he was in-fact referring to Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele - who went on strike last week as he pushes for a move to the Spanish giants.





Balague said on social media: "When last night Pep Segura, FCB general manager, was talking about "deal is close" I am pretty sure he meant only Dembele.

2. Segura knows Liverpool haven't moved an inch their position on Coutinho: they not selling. Will they be able to maintain it till the end? — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

"Segura knows Liverpool haven't moved an inch their position on Coutinho: they not selling. Will they be able to maintain it till the end?

"Despite the insistence of Catalan press (FCB have nothing to do with it) about meetings this week, nothing is planned between LFC and FCB," he added.

3. Despite the insistence of Catalan press (FCB have nothing to do with it) about meetings this week, nothing is planned between LFC and FCB — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

Despite Coutinho putting pressure on Liverpool to force a move, it seems - for the time being at least - if Balague's comments are anything to go by that the Reds are determined to keep hold of the Brazilian this summer.