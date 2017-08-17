Soccer

Jay Rodriguez Believes That New Signing Gareth Barry Can Help West Brom Be Tough in Midfield

30 minutes ago

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez believes that new signing Gareth Barry could be vital to the side. 


Speaking to the Express and Star the former Southampton striker said: "His record speaks for itself."


"Look at how many games he’s played at the top of the Premier League. He’s a great footballer and when you do come up against him, you know about it." 


Barry has had a long Premier League career, playing 771 games. He began his career at Aston Villa where he was for 12 seasons before joining Manchester City in 2009. He helped begin City's run of success winning the FA Cup in 2010-11 and the Premier League the following season. 


Barry has spent the last four seasons at Everton and has arrived at the Hawthorns on a one-year deal. 


The 33-year old is a replacement from Darren Fletcher, who has departed for Stoke and Rodriguez thinks he will offer some ballast to the Albion midfield. "I’m guessing he probably has put me down sometimes. You always know when you’re playing against him. 


Clint Hughes/GettyImages

"He's quite tough. But he controls the game, and he’s a class player. He’ll be good to have on your side." 


Albion manager Tony Pulis has said that signing Barry is not a gamble despite him being three years older than the now departed Fletcher. "We’ve got no doubts about his fitness at all," he said. "We’ve checked out all the data and Gareth was in the top five of midfielders in the Premier League in terms of distance covered." 


West Brom began the new season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. They travel to Burnley this weekend before a reunion with Fletcher when Stoke visit The Hawthorns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters