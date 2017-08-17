Journalist Claims Liverpool 'Will Not Sell' Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for Any Price

Barcelona have made Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho one of their main targets this summer, having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

While many believe the Spanish side will pull through and snatch the Brazilian from the Reds' clutches, Echo journalist James Pearce seems to think otherwise.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

According to Pearce, Liverpool will not sell the attacker at any price.

Responding to a question from a concerned supporter, the journo tweeted: "LFC won't sell him mate. Owners/manager adamant that whatever Barca come back with, whether it's £100m or £120m, it will be rejected."

@JamesPearceEcho I'm a Barça fan but I follow you 'cause u have the most accurate and trustful news. What is Coutinho's situation right now? — Μπι Χάπι 🎉💊 (@GreekCule) August 17, 2017





LFC won't sell him mate. Owners/manager adamant that whatever Barca come back with, whether it's £100m or £120m, it will be rejected. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 17, 2017

That's to be of some comfort, but Barca director Robert Fernandez has also admitted that reaching a deal for Coutinho, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, will be quite difficult.

"Not just Barca but any team looking for top quality players are getting involved in a very difficult situation in this market," Fernandez said.

Fernandez: "Yes, we are negotiating with clubs but in all awareness of the difficulty. We need to work our way into a favourable situation." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 17, 2017

"Why? Because the market is where clubs like us want to sign top quality players. There's no buyout clauses, so that makes things trickier. Yes, we are negotiating with clubs to make several signings, but in all awareness of the difficulty.

"We need to work our way into a favourable situation and hopefully close these deals as quickly as possible."