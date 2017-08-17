French starlet Kylian Mbappe has again been left out of AS Monaco's squad for the match against FC Metz in the coming days, as he continues to be linked with a £163m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG recently snapped up Neymar from Barcelona in a world record deal, but now it appears their attentions have turned to who many deem to be the hottest prospect in world football - and this latest development has set tongues wagging.

Mbappe was dropped from the squad as a result of orders from the club last week, and with an away match against Metz coming up, the 18-year-old has been left on the fringes once more.

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe is not in Monaco’s squad for tomorrow’s Ligue 1 match against Metz. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TurgK1bdJe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2017

It is being reported that the forward wants to play alongside Neymar at PSG, and has weakened Monaco's position significantly given his desires. He also grew up in Paris, something the Ligue 1 giants also have going for them.

Monaco were able to topple PSG at the top of the French league last season, but have since seen their squad depleted through the sales of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Thomas Lemar and Fabinho have also been linked with other clubs, and moves now seem highly likely.

If PSG were to sign Mbappe, though, they would boast a menacing front three, with Neymar, and Edinson Cavani already on their books. But there would likely be no real chances for Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler.

The Sun are reporting that Draxler - who only signed from Wolfsburg in January - has already been told he could leave the club, having fallen out with Unai Emery. And Barcelona are now looking to sign the German to help fill the Neymar-sized void at the Camp Nou.