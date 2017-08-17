It's pretty safe to say Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos didn't see eye-to-eye during Madrid's 5-1 dismantling of Barcelona during the two-legs of the Spanish Super Cup.

However, things got especially heated during an incident in the most recent leg of the El Classico Final, as Messi produced some choice words for Los Blanco's captain following the Madrid skipper throwing the ball above his head when Barca were awarded a free-kick.

Things quickly escalated after the ball-throwing, as the Argentine's frustration at Ramos' behaviour, and most likely his side's impending defeat, came to a head when - according to Marca - Messi exclaimed the Spanish insult “La concha de tu madre,” which translates as “Your mother’s c***.”

Sergio Ramos thug life Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/QLnsEAOx5l — C Ü N E Y T 🇹🇷🌿 (@KUCUR_1907) August 16, 2017

GIF: Sergio threw the ball in the sky for Messi cause he knows Leo has a history of yelling at the air. #SR4 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Gj9J0Uhi8q — Team Ramos (@TheKingSR4) August 16, 2017

Fans on Twitter quickly made their opinions known, and the on-field spat quickly turned into a viral off-field discussion between both rival supporters and neutrals:

Ramos refuses to give the ball back, Messi with a "concha de tu madre". Could be the Bernabeu or a kid's street game. Football is football. — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) August 16, 2017

Lmaaaaaoooo Messi yelling "la concha de tu madre" at Sergio Ramos is the only drug I'll ever need — Aaron West (@ayyy_west) August 16, 2017

Despite the fact Messi swore at Ramos "concha de tu madre" I still found it in me to respect him over both legs. Barça fans would never. — - (@BlancosTalk) August 16, 2017

Lmaoooo Messi saying 'La concha de tu madre' to Ramos is the best thing to come from this game — Matias (@MatiasAnd10) August 16, 2017

It will certainly be a spectacle when the two meet again on the pitch, as the added intensity of Messi's verbal jousting with Ramos will only serve to make Barcelona's attempts at revenge for their two leg defeat even more tasty for football lovers to watch.