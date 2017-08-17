Liverpool Legend Claims Emre Can Is Not Looking to Leave the Reds Despite Contract Standoff

Former Liverpool full-back, Steve Nicol - now turned pundit - is seemingly of the belief that Emre Can is not looking to force his way out of Anfield any time soon, despite the 23-year-old entering the final year of his contract with the Merseyside club.

The German international has been linked with a move away from Liverpool throughout the summer - with Juventus seemingly keen admirers - but Nicol is confident Can will stay put, as the influence of manager Jurgen Klopp will prove too great.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

“I don’t think he’s trying to force anything to be honest," Nicol told ESPN FC, via the Daily Star.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to stay at Liverpool.

“I think the influence of Klopp definitely is the reason that I think he will stay.

Emre Can has been brilliant, get him to sign that contract @LFC — Fat St Patrick (@Mohammed_Patel9) August 12, 2017

“I think this will get done [new contract] and certainly from a fans point of view, I hope Can stays,” he added.

After arriving at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, Can has seen his level of importance in the side increase year-upon-year, namely under the tutelage of Klopp.

The 23-year-old has racked up 90 league appearances for the Reds - netting seven goals in that time - also earning his first senior international cap for Germany whilst at the club, where he has since gone on to make 14 more international appearances since his debut in 2015.

With increasing competition for midfield positions at Liverpool, Can could be biding his time to sign a new contract until the end of the transfer window to see if the Reds bring in any more midfield reinforcements, which could jeopardise his place in the side.