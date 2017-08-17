Soccer

Long-Standing Liverpool Target Naby Keita Trains Away From Leipzig Teammates

2 hours ago

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita was seen training away from his teammates this morning, as rumours about an imminent departure becoming more and more prominent as transfer deadline day approaches. 

The Guinean midfielder had a great season last year, helping his team to 2nd place in the Bundesliga. But this great form sparked a lot of interest from around Europe, especially from Liverpool.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

And this morning the Bundesliga Journal tweeted that BILD had reported that Keita trained away from the squad and was seen running alone. 

This points to either Keita making it clear that he would like to leave, or that a deal could very nearly be completed. 

Liverpool have been interested in Keita all summer and have already had a £66m bid rejected by Leipzig after the club owner ruled out the sale. 

Speaking to Sport Bild in July, Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz said: “We don’t sell any of our players just to get money. Lately, we got a €75m offer for Naby Keïta. No way! He has a contract and he will fulfil it. 

"To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust to our fans but also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too.”

With two weeks left in the transfer window, Liverpool may have to change their midfield target unless they are willing to pay over the odds for the box to box central midfielder.

