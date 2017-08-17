Soccer

Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why Andy Robertson Has Yet to Feature in Squad Since £10m Move

2 hours ago

Liverpool's most recent signing Andy Robertson has yet to feature in either of the Reds first two competitive fixtures this season, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he has yet to hand the left-back his Liverpool debut. 

After making the move to Anfield from Hull, Robertson has failed to even make the bench so far this season and Klopp has explained that it is because the 23-year-old is still adapting to the style of play he demands from his side.


The German manager obviously rates the left-back otherwise he wouldn't have sanctioned a deal, and he has insisted Robertson's chance will come soon.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo:  "Whether he's overly happy, I didn't ask, but he's in a good moment.

"He has developed really well so far. He's a really good player but it's how it is with specialist left full-backs. You either play or it's possible you aren't in the squad.

"Everything is fine from my side. It's still early. He came in late and still has to adapt to our style of play and all that stuff.

"Things will change during the season and I've told the players that. I was a player myself a few years ago, it's not easy but it's much too early to think about this. It's a long season ahead.


"The rule is that if you train really good and work really hard, you improve and develop, then everything will be good at the end."

Alberto Moreno is currently filling the left-back position until Robertson gets up to speed, but for the time being Klopp and the rest of his squad will remain focused on recording their first league win of their new campaign against Crystal Palace.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters