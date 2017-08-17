Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why Andy Robertson Has Yet to Feature in Squad Since £10m Move

Liverpool's most recent signing Andy Robertson has yet to feature in either of the Reds first two competitive fixtures this season, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he has yet to hand the left-back his Liverpool debut.

After making the move to Anfield from Hull, Robertson has failed to even make the bench so far this season and Klopp has explained that it is because the 23-year-old is still adapting to the style of play he demands from his side.





The German manager obviously rates the left-back otherwise he wouldn't have sanctioned a deal, and he has insisted Robertson's chance will come soon.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo: "Whether he's overly happy, I didn't ask, but he's in a good moment.

"He has developed really well so far. He's a really good player but it's how it is with specialist left full-backs. You either play or it's possible you aren't in the squad.

"Everything is fine from my side. It's still early. He came in late and still has to adapt to our style of play and all that stuff.

"Things will change during the season and I've told the players that. I was a player myself a few years ago, it's not easy but it's much too early to think about this. It's a long season ahead.





"The rule is that if you train really good and work really hard, you improve and develop, then everything will be good at the end."

Alberto Moreno is currently filling the left-back position until Robertson gets up to speed, but for the time being Klopp and the rest of his squad will remain focused on recording their first league win of their new campaign against Crystal Palace.