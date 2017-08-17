Ross Barkley's Move to Spurs in Jeopardy After Everton Midfielder Is Ruled Out for 3 Months

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has long been touted with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with Tottenham seemingly the front runners, however his plans have been dealt a serious blow after the tear in his hamstring now reportedly requires surgery - keeping him out of action for three months.

After succumbing to injury in a training session earlier this month, Barkley was set to be sidelined for at least six-weeks, however further tests have indicated that surgery is now the best course of action - potentially scuppering any move to Tottenham.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Daily Mail has revealed that an operation will be recommended as the best course of action for the 23-year-old who went down clutching his leg during a training session, where he subsequently had to be helped from the field.

The surgery is set to see the England international on the sidelines for three months, which could cause Spurs to look for an alternative target before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

With only one-year remaining on his current contract and a refusal to sign a new deal with the club, Barkley looked set for the exit door at Goodison Park.

It's my understanding that #THFC have been readying a bid for Ross Barkley. Club may now have to wait to see extent of player's injury. — Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) August 14, 2017

However, Ronald Koeman - speaking ahead of Everton's Europa League play-off - refused to add fire to any speculation surrounding the midfielder's future, despite his current injury set-back.

He said: "He stopped training last Monday, it looks like the hamstring. But we need to do more tests to know exactly what the injury is.

Koeman insisted there was 'no update' on Barkley's future, as he added: "I will wait until the end of August."