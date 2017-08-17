Spurs Chief Insists Prized Asset Will Not Even Be Sold for £150m as European Heavyweights Circle

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has rejected the idea of selling star midfielder Dele Alli, and says he would'nt even consider an offer of £150m.

The goalscoring midfielder has enjoyed an incredible rise to prominence over the past couple of seasons and is now widely recognised as the future of the England national side along with teammate Harry Kane.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Alli, who is rumoured to be interesting Manchester City and Barcelona, is a player that Tottenham fans fear could fall victim to Levy's hardline approach when it comes to players' wages - Danny Rose recently conducted an interview with the Sun to express his disappointment over the club's valuation of him in terms his personal wages.

But those fans will be pleased to hear that Levy is very aware of how coveted Alli is in the game right now - he has insisted the former MK Dons prospect is not for sale at any price, as reported by the Sun.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He has seen Neymar join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198m, and Kylian Mbappe linked with a £160m to Real Madrid, and he feels there's no reason for Alli not to be considered in the same bracket.

21-year-old Alli helped Spurs to a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Newcastle last weekend - he came out on top in a personal battle with Jonjo Shelvey, who saw red, before opening the scoring with a left-footed volley on the stretch.