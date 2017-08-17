Soccer

Swansea Close to Securing Bony in Cut Price Deal as Manchester City Continue Ruthless Clear Out

30 minutes ago

Manchester City are set to continue their summer sale as Wilfried Bony is set to make his return to Swansea for a cut-price deal worth £13m, joining a host of stars who have faced the chopping block by Pep Guardiola this year.

With over £70m already recouped from the departure of 16 players, Manchester City are now looking to move out up to five more players, with the return of Bony to the Liberty Stadium said to be next on the agenda.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Following the sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton in deal worth £45m, the Swans are now confident that they are best placed to bring the Ivory Coast international back to the club, tw and a half years since he made the move to the Etihad Stadium in January 2015 for £28m. 

After failing to make an impact at City, the Mirror have reported that the Manchester club are prepared to take a financial hit in order to get the 28-year-old off their books, as a £13m deal could be sanctioned.

With only 46 appearances to his name at City, which returned only 10 goals, Bony couldn't replicate the form he showed at the Swans which earned him his move after he netted 34 goals in less than two seasons for the Welsh side.

Despite Bony potentially being the first of a new raft of departures, City are still looking to offload the likes of Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri, and Fabian Delph who cost the club a combined £102m, but they are willing to accept at least half of that sum to see them move on.


It is understood that if no acceptable offer is received for Mangala than he could become the club's fourth choice central defender. However, there seems to be little way back for both Nasri and Delph - with young defender Jason Denayer also told to look for a new club.

