Soccer

Teammate Names the Thing Eden Hazard Needs to Add to His Game for Ballon d'Or Recognition

an hour ago

Eden Hazard has been backed as one of the world's top five players with the potential to win the Ballon d'Or by Belgium teammate Radja Nainggolan. 

The all-action Roma star admitted that the Chelsea man, who returned to training this week after suffering an ankle injury at the end of last season, still needs to add goals to his game to compete with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but backed his countryman to keep improving. 

Speaking to CNN, he said: "I think he has the capacity to win it because, for me, he is a very talented player, a very good player, a decisive player. He makes a difference on the pitch, but the only difference between him and, let's say, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, is that they score much more than him. 

"So, I think that is the most important thing and it's the only difference between them, because for me Hazard is, let's say, is in world's top five."

For his own part, Nainggolan insisted that he is still happy in Rome despite stories linking him with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United or Chelsea for well over a year now. 

"It's not only about money," he said. "I have a lot of ambition, but I think you have to be happy and that you have to live well. My family is living well, I'm happy where I am playing, so now I'm 29 and I had to think about what to do and I think about the best thing and the right thing for me and my family, which was staying in Roma."

