Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Ajax in principle land Davinson Sanchez, according to a report published by Independent.

Spurs are set to pay an initial £28m for the centre-back, with the possibility of forking-out an extra £14m in add-ons, after the Premier League club made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the promising defender on Thursday afternoon.

Despite Ajax's attempts to ensure that the Colombian remains at the Amsterdam Arena by tabling a substantial new deal, the 21-year-old told the Eredivisie outfit that he wanted to join Tottenham on Monday, opening the door for Mauricio Pochettino to make a swoop for his services.

Ajax are set to battle Rosenborg in a Europa League play-off on Thursday evening, but Sanchez has subsequently been left-out of Marcel Keizer's match-day squad, and with a deal between the club's supposedly edging closer, it may mean that an arrival at Wembley could very much be imminent for the centre-half.

Sanchez was allegedly a target of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid last year, although now it appears that the defender will in-fact be donning a Lilywhites shirt this season, and will provide former Ajax centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld with some much needed competition.

After a lacklustre transfer window which saw Kyle Walker pack his bags for Manchester City for £50m in particular, Sanchez would be the club's first signing of the period, and it's said that Pochettino is still in the market for a further two signings as the end of the 2017 summer window creeps nearer.