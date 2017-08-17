Soccer

Report: Tottenham Agrees to Deal for Ajax Defender Davinson Sanchez

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
an hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Ajax in principle land Davinson Sanchez, according to a report published by Independent.

Spurs are set to pay an initial £28m for the centre-back, with the possibility of forking-out an extra £14m in add-ons, after the Premier League club made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the promising defender on Thursday afternoon.

Despite Ajax's attempts to ensure that the Colombian remains at the Amsterdam Arena by tabling a substantial new deal, the 21-year-old told the Eredivisie outfit that he wanted to join Tottenham on Monday, opening the door for Mauricio Pochettino to make a swoop for his services.

Ajax are set to battle Rosenborg in a Europa League play-off on Thursday evening, but Sanchez has subsequently been left-out of Marcel Keizer's match-day squad, and with a deal between the club's supposedly edging closer, it may mean that an arrival at Wembley could very much be imminent for the centre-half.

Sanchez was allegedly a target of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid last year, although now it appears that the defender will in-fact be donning a Lilywhites shirt this season, and will provide former Ajax centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld with some much needed competition.

After a lacklustre transfer window which saw Kyle Walker pack his bags for Manchester City for £50m in particular, Sanchez would be the club's first signing of the period, and it's said that Pochettino is still in the market for a further two signings as the end of the 2017 summer window creeps nearer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters