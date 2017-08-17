Tottenham Reportedly Interested in Signing Unsettled Newcastle Youngster

Tottenham are looking to capitalise on Freddie Woodman's feelings of uncertainty at Newcastle by signing the youngster before the transfer window closes.

The young goalkeeper has grown unsettled being the third-choice stopper at St. James Park, as reported by the Chronicle Live, and Spurs could be about to poach him.

The north London giants have declined the option to re-sign youngster Pau Lopez and have also sold Luke McGee to Peterborough, meaning they are heading into the new season with only two goalkeepers in Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Spurs are competing in four competitions this season and it would be sensible to bring someone else in in case Lloris or Vorm are hit by injury.

Woodman arguably stands a better chance at being given his breakthrough by Mauricio Pochettino, who is well known for giving youth a chance.

The Argentine has put his faith in the likes of Dele Alli, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Harry Winks, Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah since taking the reigns at the club in 2014.

20-year-old Woodman will currently be little-known to some football fans, but first made a name for himself by shining for the Young Lions at the recent World Cup in South Korea.

Tottenham are though to be the favourites to sign Woodman but could face competition from Everton and Crystal Palace.