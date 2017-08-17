Soccer

Turkish Giants Fenerbahce Desperate to Sign Nani on Loan Despite Knee Injury

an hour ago

Turkish side Fenerbahce will jump at any opportunity to sign Portugal winger Nani on loan from Valencia, according to Marca.

The player was sold by the Istanbul-based outfit for €8.5m last summer, but they now want him back on loan following a subdued campaign in Spain. 

BIEL ALINO/GettyImages

Nani recorded a decent five goals and seven assists in 25 appearances for Valencia last season, but hasn't been able to train with the side all summer because of a damaged knee.

With his future at the club now in doubt, his former club are hoping to snatch him up before the transfer window closes. 

Back in May, though, Nani claimed that he had no desire to leave the Estadio Mestalla. Speaking to Radio Marca, he said: "My idea is to stay here. I want to continue, I have a contract with Valencia.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"I knew when I came here that I was joining a big club, and I still believe that to be the case.

"I want to score goals, enjoy football at Valencia and win more games. We have to play at a higher level and something has to change next season."

Nani's stance may have changed now, given the fact that he won't be able to get back into the squad when he's back to full fitness. And Fenerbache are putting themselves out there, should he become available.

