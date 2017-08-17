Wantaway Southampton Defender Van Dijk Snapped in London as Chelsea Fans Speculate

Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has intensified the speculation surrounding his future after the was snapped in an Instagram photo suggesting he was in London.

The Southampton defender submitted a written transfer request 10 days ago in an effort to force an exit from St Mary's, with long-term admirers Liverpool still keen and Chelsea also raising an interest.

The 26-year-old did not feature for the Saints in their opening day draw at home to Swansea and the post marks the latest event in the long-drawn transfer saga.

Since joining from Celtic for a reported £13m in 2015, Van Dijk enjoyed a successful debut season in the Premier League and won the Saints' Player of the Season award.

However, following an apology from Liverpool after making an illegal approach for the Dutchman, he has emphasised his intent on leaving the club and Chelsea fans flooded Twitter after the Instagram post was made.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the want-away Dutchman ramped up is attempts to leave, Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said: “Nobody is for sale that we don't want to sell and so he is not for sale in this window. We have said it more than once."

Whether Van Dijk's trip to London was a professional visit or not, Southampton remain in a fight to keep hold of their star player who seems destined to leave the club by the time the transfer window shuts on 31st August.