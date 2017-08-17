Soccer

Wantaway Southampton Defender Van Dijk Snapped in London as Chelsea Fans Speculate

40 minutes ago

Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has intensified the speculation surrounding his future after the was snapped in an Instagram photo suggesting he was in London.

The Southampton defender submitted a written transfer request 10 days ago in an effort to force an exit from St Mary's, with long-term admirers Liverpool still keen and Chelsea also raising an interest.

The 26-year-old did not feature for the Saints in their opening day draw at home to Swansea and the post marks the latest event in the long-drawn transfer saga.

Since joining from Celtic for a reported £13m in 2015, Van Dijk enjoyed a successful debut season in the Premier League and won the Saints' Player of the Season award.

However, following an apology from Liverpool after making an illegal approach for the Dutchman, he has emphasised his intent on leaving the club and Chelsea fans flooded Twitter after the Instagram post was made.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the want-away Dutchman ramped up is attempts to leave, Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said: “Nobody is for sale that we don't want to sell and so he is not for sale in this window. We have said it more than once."

Whether Van Dijk's trip to London was a professional visit or not, Southampton remain in a fight to keep hold of their star player who seems destined to leave the club by the time the transfer window shuts on 31st August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters