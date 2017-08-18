AC Milan Forward Rejects €18m Move to Russian Champions Spartak Moscow

AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang has refused a move to join Russian Premier League champions Spartak Moscow, cancelling a planned medical initially set for Friday.

AC Milan and Spartak Moscow had agreed on a fee of €18 million for the player who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Watford, with Niang set to be unveiled as a Mosow player as early as the weekend.





However, as reported by Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia, the French forwards has suggested he is not yet ready for a move to the Russian Premier League.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Niang informed Milan yesterday he would not be attending the arranged medical for him that would see him move to the Russian capital. Nonetheless, Moscow coach Massimo Carrera remains hopeful that Niang could be persuaded to join by a four-year contract worth upwards of €3 million.

Despite the 22-year-old not wanting to leave for Moscow, he would allegedly be willing to make the switch from Milan to Turin, if Torino were to come to an agreement with the Rossoneri.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Torino's current offer for Niang stands at €12 million, with Il Toro coach Sinisa Mihajlovic keen on being reunited with the forward after his time coaching him at the San Siro.

Should Milan look to sell Niang on, who scored just five goals for Milan and Watford last season, they will have to hope Torino increase their standing offer, otherwise they may have to accept a cut-rate fee for the Frenchman as the Rossoneri look to make a profit on their fringe players.