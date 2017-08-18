Brazilian Pair Attempting to Lure Former Barcelona Teammate Alexis Sanchez to Join Them in Paris

With Brazil stars Dani Alves and Neymar having made their moves to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the duo are now urging former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez to add to the South American contingent in the French capital.

Spanish publication Don Balon report that the newly-arrived Selecao duo are vying for a reunion with Alexis Sanchez, whom they played with at Barcelona before his £32m move to Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

Alves and Neymer both made very high profile moves to the Parisiens this summer, with the former snubbing former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and the latter pushing through the most expensive transfer of all time from Barcelona to join PSG.

Amidst all the transfer speculation, Sanchez hasn't been playing for Arsenal as the Chilean star suffers with an ongoing abdominal injury, keeping him out of action for the Gunners.

However, despite the injury keeping him out of action for Arsenal, Alexis has been included in Chile's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Bolivia.

Should Alexis choose to move away from the English capital this summer then Paris does look to be his most likely destination, however there have been rumours linking him to be reunited with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old striker has been excellent for Arsenal since joining them in 2014/15, and has made 103 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 53 goals in that time. As such, the Gunners will allegedly demand a fee of £90m if they are to let Alexis leave the Emirates.