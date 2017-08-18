Chelsea to Take Big Hit on Diego Costa Sale With Atletico Madrid Set to Make Lowball Offer

Chelsea's uncomfortable start to the new season looks set to continue, as the Premier League champions are now facing the painful prospect of selling Diego Costa back to Atlético Madrid for £20m less than their initial asking price of £50m.





The 28-year-old is set to leave the Blues this summer, after his relationship with boss Antonio Conte deteriorated rapidly last season.





As reported by The Sun, the controversial forward is preparing to fly to Madrid next week, with the aim of forcing through a deal before the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish club are believed to be willing to part with just £30m for the player's services - a fee in the region of what the Blues paid for Costa in 2014.

Diego Costa on his future: "My destination is already made, I must return to Atletico Madrid." pic.twitter.com/txsi8nC9ip — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 17, 2017

Costa has played no part in Chelsea's pre-season preparations, and has already been replaced by fellow Spanish striker Álvaro Morata. The player refused to return to pre-season training for the Blues, and things could get uglier as the striker reacted furiously to being fined by the club for his failure to participate in any training sessions since the end of last season.

The fiery forward made a name for himself during his spell for Atléti, scoring 43 goals in 93 league appearances.





Costa made an instant impact after his 2014 switch to Stamford Bridge, and netted an impressive 52 goals in 89 league appearances for the club despite also racking up a long series of disciplinary sanctions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Chelsea have endured a poor start to the 2017/18 season, losing their first match 3-2 at home to Burnley. The club have also been making headlines off the pitch, with the a number of talented players being sold without suitable replacements being found.





The Blues continue their season on Sunday, with a daunting away trip to face Mauricio Pochettino's rampant Spurs side.