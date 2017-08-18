Soccer

Crocked Man Utd Star Set for Old Trafford Stay With New Contract in the Offing

an hour ago

Luke Shaw could be in line for a new Manchester United contract as the Premier League giants look to retain his services beyond next summer.

The full-back, who is currently working his way back from injury, has entered the final year of his current Old Trafford deal.

However, the Times has reported that the Red Devils are keen to extend Shaw's stay in the north west and are readying fresh terms to ensure he remains at the club for some time yet.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

United have the option of extending Shaw's deal for another 12 months, and will look to exercise that option in the coming weeks to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer next July.

There had been murmurings of a possible Shaw departure last season as the England international's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho soured, with the United boss questioning Shaw's mentality and talent on a couple of occasions.

That led to a falling out between the pair before they reconciled their differences - apologies that saw Shaw reinstated into the starting lineup.

Despite being welcomed back into the first-team fold, Shaw only featured 19 times for United during the 2016/17 campaign as groin and foot injuries - as well as his run in with Mourinho - prevented him from featuring more.

HIs future at the club had begun to look uncertain again this summer as gossip columns linked the Europa League holders with a possible move for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

Those claims have since gone quiet after the pacy full-back apologised to Spurs for a dramatic interview he conducted in the press over the club's wage structure.

United, who also possess Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian as possible left-back options, will now look to tie Shaw down and will hope that his injury problems are a thing of the past upon his return to first-team training.

