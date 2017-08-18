Crystal Palace Edge Closer to €18m Bundesliga Target as RB Leipzig Identify Forward Replacement

RB leipzig striker Oliver Burke is looking increasingly likely to move back to the United Kingdom as the Bundesliga outfit look to force the Scotsman out of the club in order to sign Kevin Kampl.

Leipzig signed Burke back in 2016 from Nottingham Forest, for a reported fee of around €15m. Since then the 20-year-old has only mustered up one Bundesliga goal, and the German outfit are looking to cash in on the youngster in order to free up funds for another target.

According to German newspaper Bild, Leipzig are looking to sell for around €18m - with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace the favourites to tie Burke down.

The striker's signature would provide competition for current favoured forward Christian Benteke, and the German press seem to believe that the mega-rich shores of the Premier League would mean that no issue is to be made of the reported fee.





Leipzig are looking to move Burke on in order to bring in Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Kampl - believed to be available for a sum around the €20m mark. The 26-year-old is under contract with Leverkusen until 2020, but Leipzig are confident of agreeing a deal with their league rivals.

Burke would become Palace's second permanent signing of the summer, following on from the £8m acquisition of Ajax's Jairo Riedewald.

The Eagles suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Premier League new boys Huddersfield last weekend, a match in which the club would've expected three points, especially at Selhurst Park.

This weekend only gets tougher for de Boer's men, though. An away trip to Anfield is a tough ask, and the free-scoring Liverpool attack will make life very tough for Palace.