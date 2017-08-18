Crystal Palace Make £5.5m Bid for PSV Goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet But Told to Increase Offer

Crystal Palace have made a £5.5m bid for PSV goalkeeper and Netherlands international Joreon Zoet.

The Eagles have been heavily linked with moves for goalkeepers this summer, with Steve Mandanda recently leaving for former club Marseille after an unsuccessful debut season in England.

New manager Frank de Boer is said to have wanted Casper Cillessen earlier in the window, only for the former Ajax shot-stopper to turn down a move to Selhurst Park, while West Ham also opted against selling Adrian to the South Norwood side.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Portuguese paper O Jogo via Football London claim a £5.5m bid has been submitted by Palace for Zoet, who made 31 Eredivisie appearances for PSV last season as the club finished third in the league.





Benfica had been interested in Zoet but have now turned their attentions to Eintracht Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky and Newcastle's Tim Krul as they look to replace Ederson, who recently joined Manchester City.

Crystal Palace Edge Closer to €18m Bundesliga Target as RB Leipzig Identify Striker's Replacement https://t.co/f9M7BM8zro — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) August 18, 2017

Wayne Hennessey started Palace's Premier League opener against Huddersfield, conceding three goals as De Boer's side were swept aside by the newly-promoted side, who are competing in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Correio de Manha believe PSV are holding out for close to €10m for the 26-year-old, with the report claiming an exit is 'likely' following Zoet's poor performances in European competition last season.

Udinese goalie Orestis Karnezis has also been linked with a move to Palace, while Roma's Lukas Skorupski has also been mentioned as a potential loanee for the side currently placed 19th in the Premier League after one game.