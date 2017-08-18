Soccer

Inter Winger Ivan Perisic Remains an Option for Man Utd After More Agent Talks

an hour ago

Internazionale winger Ivan Perisic continues to remain an option for Manchester United in the two weeks that remain of the summer transfer window, despite previous contestations that any proposed deal might be dead in the water.

Perisic, or a winger like him, remains the fourth of Mourinho's four targeted signings and it has long been established that the Croatian is keen on a possible move to Old Trafford.

The only thing that has prevented anything from seriously materialising yet is a difference in valuation between the sellers and the buyers - the difference between £50m and £40m.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

United have been linked with Gareth Bale since the last serious Perisic update. But with Bale certainly not available, a move for the Inter man is not out of the question.

According to the Daily Mirror, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is thought to have met with Perisic's agent Fali Ramadani this week in an effort to make a deal happen.

That has apparently come at the same time Ramadani is believed to have held talks with Inter. The outcome of any such talks remain to be seen, but if United are intent on landing that elusive winger before the transfer deadline on 31st August there may the incentive to increase their offer.

United have also been linked with veteran Dutch star Arjen Robben this week. The 33-year-old played for Jose Mourinho at Chelsea in his younger days and is could be available for relatively little as he is in the final year of Bayern contract.

Although obviously not a long-term solution, Robben could be a good stop-gap should a deal for Perisic not happen. Other clubs have certainly had success bringing in older players in recent memory - think Bayern and Xabi Alonso, or Juventus and Andrea Pirlo.


United themselves also reaped the significant rewards when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived last summer just a few months shy of his 35th birthday.

