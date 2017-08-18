Julian Draxler's Agent Hits Out at Speculation Linking Paris Saint-Germain Star With Arsenal Move

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has denied any speculation linking the German to Arsenal, after reports that the French side are looking to offload his client this summer.

After the world record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona, it has been rumoured that Draxler could be pushed towards the exit door after only half a season with the Ligue 1 club.

The Times reported this week that the Gunners are interested in signing the 23-year-old, who impressed as Germany captain at this summer's Confederations Cup and could be available for a fee of around £32m - but agent Roger Wittman told Sport1 that there was no transfer in sight.

Arsenal are reportedly in for Julian Draxler again, and they can have him for £32m, according to @thetimes: https://t.co/guVbKErDSP pic.twitter.com/bZRtGNow6Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 17, 2017

After joining PSG from Wolfsburg in January for £35.5m, the German impressed with 10 goals in 25 games, but Neymar's arrival could well see him struggle to lock down a permanent starting berth contending with the Brazilian as well as Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria.

The attacker could also be sold for a fee rumoured to be around £32m with Unai Emery's side potentially struggling to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules following the £200m transfer of Neymar.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger's side seem to have missed out on the signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar, attentions have turned to Draxler who is seen as an ideal alternative for the Gunners.

However, less then a day after the rumours first appeared, the player's agent Roger Wittman, has quashed the rumours denying that his client is going anywhere, saying: "He doesn't care what is being written in the press about his client and that there's no sign of change in his career."