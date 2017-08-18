Juventus Director Claims Brazil Star Has Confirmed Desire to Stay in Turin Despite Chelsea Interest

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Chelsea target Alex Sandro is happy at the club, and wants to stay in Turin for the coming season.

The full-back has been linked with Chelsea all summer, as boss Antonio Conte looks to bring in more quality in the wide areas. With Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses the only wing-backs on the Blues' books, Chelsea have earmarked Sandro as a quality player to bring competition to the squad - though any potential deal will not come cheap.

Marotta (Juventus CEO) about Alex Sandro: "Alex Sandro precisely asked to stay at Juventus". Chelsea are always interested. #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2017

However, in an interview with Jtv, Marotta as insisted that the Brazilian is happy at Juve and intends to play his football in Turin next season, saying: "There is an important fact, Alex Sandro said he wanted to stay at Juventus. We automatically returned the offer to its sender."

And following Juve's capture of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi, it appears the Italian side are not finished bringing in players this summer. Marotta has also discussed his side's chances of signing Lazio's Keita Balde Diao, along with Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot.

"Keita is an opportunity that, under contract conditions and age, all clubs must try to seize, respecting President (Claudio) Lotito and Lazio.

"Emre Can and Rabiot are players whose contract expires in 2018 as Keita, but they play as starters in their teams without any drama. We have made an offer to Lotito that we think is right, he is the master of deciding the strategies in his own home and we have withdrawn."