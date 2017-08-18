Soccer

Juventus Director Claims Brazil Star Has Confirmed Desire to Stay in Turin Despite Chelsea Interest

an hour ago

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Chelsea target Alex Sandro is happy at the club, and wants to stay in Turin for the coming season.

The full-back has been linked with Chelsea all summer, as boss Antonio Conte looks to bring in more quality in the wide areas. With Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses the only wing-backs on the Blues' books, Chelsea have earmarked Sandro as a quality player to bring competition to the squad - though any potential deal will not come cheap. 

However, in an interview with Jtv, Marotta as insisted that the Brazilian is happy at Juve and intends to play his football in Turin next season, saying: "There is an important fact, Alex Sandro said he wanted to stay at Juventus. We automatically returned the offer to its sender."

And following Juve's capture of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi, it appears the Italian side are not finished bringing in players this summer. Marotta has also discussed his side's chances of signing Lazio's Keita Balde Diao, along with Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot.

"Keita is an opportunity that, under contract conditions and age, all clubs must try to seize, respecting President (Claudio) Lotito and Lazio. 

"Emre Can and Rabiot are players whose contract expires in 2018 as Keita, but they play as starters in their teams without any drama. We have made an offer to Lotito that we think is right, he is the master of deciding the strategies in his own home and we have withdrawn."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters