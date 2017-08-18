Liverpool Great Claims Jurgen Klopp Should Keep Mamadou Sakho as Virgil van Dijk Deal Stalls

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes following the protracted saga concerning wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool should switch their attention to reintegrating current defender Mamadou Sakho, who excelled on loan Crystal Palace at last season.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Aldridge claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would be wiser to focus on his current crop of players after having their advances for Van Dijk rebuffed by the Saints all summer long.

VVD > Sakho > Djimi Traore > Bjorn Kvarme > the Liverpool tea lady > Lovren #LFC — Anfield Talk (@Anfield_Talk) August 15, 2017

“It doesn’t look like Liverpool will be able to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, so numbers are needed to bolster the squad and it may be that Klopp will consider getting one more year out of Mamadou Sakho,” he said. "Maybe he could be a better option at the heart of the defence than Dejan Lovren?”

After the French centre-back was frozen out of the team last summer following an altercation with the former Dortmund chief, Sakho found it difficult to get game time at Anfield. During January, a loan move was agreed to switch to Premier League side Crystal Palace, where his heroic displays helped the Eagles survive relegation.

Now Aldridge claims that with Southampton playing hard ball, Klopp would be wise to turn to Sakho in their hour of need after shipping three goals against Watford in the opening Premier League fixture.

“The Liverpool boss clearly decided he wanted Sakho out after his failed drug test and a few other problems behind the scenes, but the guy is a decent defender and he is still at the club after failing to get a move.

“If it is right for the team, then get Sakho back in, as he may be the most realistic addition to the defensive line.”