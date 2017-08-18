Manchester City Told to Bid £35m for West Brom Defender Jonny Evans After First Offer Is Rejected

Manchester City have been told to up their £18m bid for West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans to £35m.

City had their first bid for the Northern Ireland international knocked back as they look to sign defensive reinforcements ahead of a Premier League title bid, with Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Eliaquim Mangala currently at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

The Sun believe Evans will cost the Citizens £35m, with Guardiola eager to sign the former Manchester United man after showing defensive vulnerabilities last season as his side finished third.

City's first offer could potentially have rose to £22m with add-ons but Baggies manager Tony Pulis believes Evans to be a key member of his squad, despite his current injury keeping him out of the trip to Burnley on Saturday.

West Brom have also been linked with a move for Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer, with the Austria international expected to leave last season's Premier League runners-up to make room for potential new signing Davinson Sanchez.

Pulis has confirmed a bid was made for Evans but claimed West Brom do not need to sell the defender.

He said, as quoted by talkSPORT: "They made an offer and we've turned it down.

🎥 "We don't want to sell him. We don't need to sell him."



TP gives an update on transfer speculation surrounding Jonny Evans...#WBA pic.twitter.com/ZH8ksVVtXP — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 18, 2017

"Market forces dictate but we don't need to sell and we don't want to sell, so we are not desperate for the money. Jonny is one of our best players and we'd love him to stay.

"It would need to be a very, very good offer. If that offer came in then we would sit down and talk to Jonny.





Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are."