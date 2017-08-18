Monaco have set out their demands to rivals Paris Saint-Germain over the latter's continued pursuit of wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol took to his Twitter account to pass on information, obtained by the media corporation's Italian division, over the Ligue 1 holders' valuation of their star striker.

Monaco are believed to be holding out for a fee of around £182m before they will even entertain PSG's attempts to sign the 18-year-old, but Les Parisiens have so far only offered around £142m plus add-ons for one of the most coveted footballers on the planet.

PSG have already splashed out £200m on landing Neymar from Barcelona this summer, and have not yet given up hope of enticing Mbappe away from their title rivals with less than two weeks of the current transfer window left before it slams shut in September.

Monaco have so far resisted any and all offers for Mbappe's signature, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City being held at arm's length in their attempts to wrest him from the Stade Louis II.

Mbappe was benched by Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim for the club's 4-1 triumph over Dijon last Sunday after he had started their first two league games of this season.

Jardim, however, was quoted by Sky Sports as he explained why he had decided to leave the France international out of his starting lineup.

He had said: "We never punish our players. That is not the right word. 'Protected' is a better word. When so many things are happening around an 18-year-old kid, it is our responsibility to protect him.

"Kylian is not at 100 percent. He is not in great form. But that is to be expected of a kid who is just 18."

Mbappe burst onto the first-team scene for Monaco last season and helped fire them to the French top flight title and the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Bondy-born footballer plundered 26 goals in 44 games in all competitions, but is yet to get off the mark in 2017/18.