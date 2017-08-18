Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Takes Goalkeeper Search to Italy With Move Lined Up for Napoli Stopper

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Napoli keeper Rafael Cabral, as Rafa Benitez continues to looks to improve upon current number one Rob Elliot.

The Brazilian shot stopper is currently second choice at the Italian side, behind Pepe Reina - who has also been linked with the Magpies this summer.

Understandably frustrated at a lack of playing time, Rafael may look for a move away from Stadio San Paolo in search of first team football. Starting just two games for Napoli last season, manager Maurizio Sarri does not see him competing anytime soon.

With the World Cup fast approaching, and Julio Cesar now in international retirement, Rafael will be keen to compete and become Brazil's first choice. With a whole season ahead of him, the motivation for a move is clear to see.





According to Gianlucadimarzio, Newcastle have set their sights on Rafael, as they look to make their seventh signing of the summer. Should Newcastle look to survive in the Premier League, a commanding keeper should be high on their list of priorities.





The 27-year-old has been in Naples since 2013, and would be a worthy replacement for Rob Elliot, who is ultimately Championship standard. Rafael would be available at a cheap price, and with only two weeks until the window slams shut, Newcastle will be looking to seal a deal for the Brazilian.



