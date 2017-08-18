Newcastle United Eager to Offer Lifeline to Out of Favour West Ham Star Robert Snodgrass

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass is reportedly a target of Premier League new boys Newcastle United, after being told that he is surplus to requirements at the London Stadium.

Snodgrass made the move to Stratford in January, after a very impressive start to the 2016/17 season with Hull. However, his £10m didn't go as planned and the free-kick specialist failed to live up to expectations as he dwindled into the backdrop of the West Ham side.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is apparently looking to move the Scotland international on by the end of the summer transfer window, and according to Daily Record, Newcastle fancy their chances, with Rafa Benitez still looking to strengthen his side for this season.

Snodgrass is believed to be keen to make the switch to Tyneside, with other teams such as Brighton and Aston Villa interested - with a possible return to Elland Road on the cards too.

Though the Hammers are keen to recoup as much of the cash they spent on him eight months ago, Bilic would also be open to a loan move for the 29-year-old in order to get him off the Hammers wage bill.

Snodgrass didn't even make the bench in West Ham's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester United - where Romelu Lukaku starred in his Premier League debut for the Red Devils.

Bilic and his men now travel to St Mary's to face off against Southampton, and will be hoping to regain some dignity after their drumming against Jose Mourinho's side.