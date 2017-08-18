Soccer

PHOTOS: Tottenham Release Pictures of Concourse Area Development in New Stadium

an hour ago

Tottenham have released pictures showing more development of their new £850m stadium.

Spurs will move back to north London next season after saying a memorable farewell to White Hart Lane last campaign following a 2-1 win over Manchester United, with the club playing their home matches this year at Wembley.

Regular updates have been posted online by Tottenham as they seek to keep fans updated on the progress of the new stadium and the club released new snaps of the concourse areas on Wednesday.

Considerable progress has been made over the past month and Tottenham look on course to move into their new home next year after what will hopefully be a successful season at Wembley.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Neutrals have questioned Tottenham's ability to play at 90,000 capacity stadium, citing their losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco in the Champions League and to Chelsea in the FA Cup last season.

Spurs' first match at Wembley this season sees Mauricio Pochettino's side entertain Chelsea, with the Blues looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Burnley while Tottenham are hoping for a second consecutive win after victory against Newcastle.

