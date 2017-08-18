Premier League Legend Believes Liverpool Are Capable of Signing Julian Draxler

After Paris Saint Germain boss Unai Emery deemed German midfielder Julian Draxler surplus to requirements at Parc de Princes, a host of top European club have been put on high alert.

Among the clubs that have been linked with the 23-year-old, Liverpool are tipped to make a move for the Paris Saint-Germain outcast.

With Philippe Coutinho's future at the club shrouded in doubt, Liverpool will be looking for a player capable of filling the void left behind by the Brazilian, should the Reds choose to sell him to Barcelona.

Speaking on BBC 5 live (via Sport Review), former Arsenal striker Ian Wright - whose old club have also been linked with the World Cup winner - admitted that Liverpool could land the star.

"Surely in this market, we’ve seen the ins and outs of what’s going on at PSG, this is a reason why you could say it does happen," he said.





Following PSG's acquisition of Neymar from Barcelona for a fee of £197 million, the Parisians will be looking to recoup some of their spending, and the young German has been put up for sale as a result.

Liverpool have registered interest in Julian Draxler before, with the Germany international being a target of theirs in the 2017 January transfer window however, the midfielder eventually opted for a move to Paris over Merseyside.





He signed for PSG for a fee of £40 million in January, moving away from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 for the second time in his career.

In his limited time with PSG, Draxler made a total of 25 appearances, scoring 10 goals in that time and helping Unai Emery's men to the double of the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France, although they missed out on the Ligue 1 title to AS Monaco.

Should Liverpool lose the services of Coutinho to Barcelona, many will consider Draxler to be the perfect replacement for the 25-year-old Brazilian who has made his desire to leave Anfield a very public matter.

It is rumoured that PSG will demand a fee of around £35 million for the services of Draxler, an amount Liverpool should have no qualms with matching, especially if they are set to receive upwards of £100 million for Coutinho.