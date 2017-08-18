Reports Claim Turkish Super Lig Side Osmanlispor Are Chasing Leicester Defender Yohan Benalouane

After featuring for 2016 Premier League champions Leicester on only 11 occasions last season, Yohan Benalouane could now be departing the King Power stadium with Turkish Super Lig outfit Osmanlispor readying a bid.

According to reports from L'Equipe, the 30-year-old defender will find it difficult to break into the first team at the start of this campaign, especially considering the Foxes acquisition of promising English defender Harry Maguire from Hull City.





Therefore, Osmanlispor are proposing a three-year deal for the Tunisian international.

The French-born centre back, whose appearances in the Premier League have become a rarity, may be interested in the promise of more first team opportunities, especially when talisman Robert Huth returns from injury.

Osmanlispor, who finished mid table in the Super Lig last season in 13th place, will hope the signing of a defender with Premier League experience can propel them up the table and closer to the Turkish giants of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Benalouane, who spent four years in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne, signed for the Foxes in 2015 and has also spent time in Serie A with Atlanta, Parma and Fiorentina.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With two years left on his current deal, Leicester may feel like it is time to cash in on the 6 ft 2 centre-half, who has failed to impress enough to earn a first team place.

However, with plenty of experiences in some of the top European teams and with Huth and captain Wes Morgan becoming more susceptible to injuries, last seasons Champions League quarter finalists would be wise to keep Benalouane around unless they have a suitable replacement lined up.