Spurs Set for Multiple Signings as 4 Players Could Be Signed Before Deadline

With no new signings to their name only two weeks out from the end of the transfer window, Tottenham look set to sign in bulk as they are reportedly moving closer to securing four new signings before the transfer deadline.

Spurs are understood to have identified a right-back, centre-back, box-to-box midfielder and back-up goalkeeper as a necessity for this season, and are actively pursuing deals for each of those positions.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Daily Mail have reported the North London club are in advanced negotiations with Celta Vigo to secure central midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop, following a rejected bid of £9m last week.

The 20-year-old has also been subject to serious interest from Lyon who have offered a more lucrative package to both club and player, however it is understood that the player is determined to move to London, and therefore Tottenham are confident a deal can be secured.

With Mauricio Pochettino under pressure to bolster his squad, it seems the Spurs boss has been biding his time in the transfer window as the club are said to be working on three other deals.

Ajax defender, Davinson Sanchez is likely to be on, as Tottenham are understood to have agreed a deal in principle for the Colombian international, who is valued at more than £30m.

Whilst Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton is also being lined up in a £3m deal to offer support within the club's goalkeeping ranks.

Arguably the most complicated of the four potential deals could be to lure Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier to the club - who has attracted interest from across the Premier League - as he has a £25m release clause in his contract which runs until 2021.





Tottenham fans will be hoping to ring the transfer bell with their first signing of the window as soon as possible as they look to build on their second place league finish last season.