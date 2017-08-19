Arsenal Join La Liga Duo in Race to Secure Deal for Rising Real Madrid Starlet

Arsenal are understood to have joined both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente this summer.

Real Madrid are considering allowing the highly-rated midfielder to leave the Bernabeu this summer due to the high levels of competition for places - with the rise of the impressive Mateo Kovacic, and signing of Dani Ceballos further limiting Llorente's opportunity with the first team in the 2017/18 season.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with fellow La Liga outfit, Deportivo Alaves - making 32 appearances. Despite showing plenty of promise with the achieving Basques, who made the Copa del Rey final, Llorente has now shunted down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and could be set for the exit.





According to Spanish outlet AS, via The Mirror, Real Madrid are now looking to secure another loan deal for the 22-year-old, or a deal which would involve a suitable buy-back clause.





Arsene Wenger is said to rate Llorente highly, and is prepared to add him to the ranks at Arsenal following the Spanish giants willingness to part with the Spanish midfielder.

Despite currently possessing a host of midfielders at the Emirates, with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny all competing for a starting birth, Wenger could be eager to add a young talent to his already ample midfield brigade.





However, the Gunners are likely to face tough competition in the battle for Llorente's signature as both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are reported to be hot on the trail of the 22-year-old.





Wenger will be content with the signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, but Llorente could offer a touch of class to his side as the club continue to offload a host of players before the end of the transfer window.