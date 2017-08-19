Soccer

Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule Reveals Joy at Scoring on 'Special' Debut in Win Over Leverkusen

40 minutes ago

Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga following their 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night, and to some it may have been a routine game but for Niklas Süle it is one which he will always remember as he celebrated his debut for the Bavarian giants with a goal.

The defender, who joined the current Bundesliga champions from Hoffenheim this summer in a deal worth a reported £17.4m, has got himself of the mark at his new club in impressive fashion. 

Following his side's victory at the Allianz Arena, Süle spoke of his elation to Bayern's website: "It's been a special day for me, the first match for my new club and my first goal.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-LEVERKUSEN

"It was nice for me, especially regarding the great atmosphere. It wasn't easy, we struggled.


"We had presentable chances in the first half. Things didn't go so well in the second half. The freshness was missing. There were many chances. Perhaps the scoreline is a little too high."


Although the score-line suggested a comfortable victory for Bayern Munich, Leverkusen made sure they had to fight for the three points at a rain drenched Allianz Arena.

Bayern boss, Carlo Ancelotti said following the game: "It was a difficult match. We scored early but didn't defend well then. We allowed too much space between the lines. It happens at this point, we have to improve. 

"We have to be compact. Hummels had a stomach problem, Müller's substitution was a tactical decision. We wanted to change the system," he added. 

