Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Etienne Capoue Seals the Deal as Watford Win From Late Goals

Saturday afternoon saw Watford ease past hosts Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Both sides handed starting places to some summer signings - with veterans Troy Deeney and Jermain Defoe starting the game on their respective sides' benches.

The first half of the match was fairly even, although Watford began to show their control over the hosts towards the end of the period - with possession relatively even.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Strong performances from Benik Afobe and Nathan Ake weren't enough to outshine Miguel Britos' performance at the back for the Hornets - keeping things tight throughout despite picking up a booking inside the first half.

By the end of the first half, it was evident that the new signings for both teams were outshining the rest of their teammates; though Bournemouth star Josh King showed flashes of the quality which saw him hammer in goals for fun at the end of last season.

Nathaniel Chalobah started the second half on fire in the Hornets' midfield, with two chances blocked by Asmir Begovic between the sticks for Bournemouth. After Chalobah's missed chances, Bournemouth upped the ante by subbing Defoe on for Afobe in hopes of breaking the stalemate.

Begovic was immediately bombarded by the efforts of Chalobah and Andre Gray as Bournemouth's defence looked like it was slipping by the 65th minute.

Finally, in the 73rd minute, Watford's new Brazilian forward Richarlison ended the drought with his second attempt on goal, created with the assistance of in-form Chalobah and Gray.

73 | Richarlison touches it over the line after fine work down the right by Gray.#watfordfc 1-0!



Matchday live ⬇https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/EsxAi7p98p — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 19, 2017

The frustration of Bournemouth fans was audible in the stadium as Watford continued to drive them back, although Richarlison's celebrations were short-lived as a cramp in the 80th minute forced Marco Silva to make a defensive substitution, bringing on Etienne Capoue.





The Frenchman made an immediate impact for the Hornets as he sealed the match for Watford by smashing in 25-yard strike in the 86th minute before Chalobah was finally subbed off after an impressive performance.