Crystal Palace Boss Frank de Boer Reveals He Turned Down Chance to Manage Liverpool

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has revealed ahead of his side's trip to Merseyside that he had an opportunity to leave Ajax to take the hot seat at Anfield, following Brendan Rodgers's departure in 2015.

The Dutch manager was provided with the chance to take the reigns at one of England's most successful clubs, but he admits he turned down the opportunity for the managerial job at Liverpool as he felt as though he 'just wasn't ready.'

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp was ultimately announced as the Reds new boss, but speaking ahead of his side's trip to Anfield on Saturday de Boer admitted it could have been a different outcome had he felt ready.

He said, via the Express: “Liverpool approached me to take the manger’s job, and I turned it down because I felt I just wasn’t ready.





“I didn’t think two seconds about it. I was happy with Ajax, and I also didn’t want to break my contract.

“Of course, I was very flattered that Liverpool should want me, but really I did not think I was finished with Ajax.

His success at Ajax also caught the eye of the late Johan Cruyff, an unofficial adviser at Barcelona.

De Boer added: “I had a message from one of Johan’s assistants, an invitation to take over at the Nou Camp. I turned that down too. Again I didn’t think I was ready for such an adventure.

However, with his coaching education having progressed in the last few years de Boer felt the time was right for a new experience and a move to Selhurst Park proved to be a more realistic opportunity.

“This time I knew I was ready, I knew about the Premier League and how competitive it was,” the former Inter coach said. “I knew I wanted to be involved, and I was eager to feel it, and smell it.”